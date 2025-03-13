Phillips Financial Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Phillips Financial Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,515 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $2,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNK. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Realta Investment Advisors grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 3,658.5% in the 4th quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 1,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 254.2% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. 87.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JNK stock opened at $95.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.54. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $92.47 and a one year high of $97.90.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

