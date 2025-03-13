PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th.

PHX Minerals has increased its dividend by an average of 51.8% annually over the last three years. PHX Minerals has a payout ratio of 59.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

PHX Minerals Stock Down 1.3 %

PHX stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.88. 86,879 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,322. The stock has a market cap of $145.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. PHX Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $2.96 and a fifty-two week high of $4.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PHX Minerals in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About PHX Minerals

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota, and Arkansas. The company sells its products to various purchasers, including pipeline and marketing companies.

Further Reading

