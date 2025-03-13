Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 140,400 shares, an increase of 134.4% from the February 13th total of 59,900 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Plus Therapeutics Trading Down 38.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ PSTV traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.75. The company had a trading volume of 3,734,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,588,812. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.27. Plus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.24 and a 52-week high of $2.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PSTV. Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Plus Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 26th.

Plus Therapeutics Company Profile

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer. Its lead radiotherapeutic drug candidate is rhenium (186Re) obisbemeda, a patented radiotherapy that targets central nervous system cancers and other cancers, including recurrent glioblastoma, leptomeningeal metastases, and pediatric brain cancers.

