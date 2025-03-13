Polar Capital Technology Trust (LON:PCT) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of Polar Capital Technology Trust plc (LON:PCT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 420 ($5.45) and last traded at GBX 300.89 ($3.90), with a volume of 3628011 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 307 ($3.98).

Polar Capital Technology Trust Stock Down 2.0 %

The company has a market cap of £3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 356.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 587.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 19.70.

Polar Capital Technology Trust (LON:PCT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported GBX (0.34) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter. Polar Capital Technology Trust had a net margin of 96.56% and a return on equity of 30.54%.

Polar Capital Technology Trust Company Profile

Technology: Invest for today and shape the future

The modern world is built on technology – an ever-advancing megatrend transforming to our lives today and shaping our future. Polar Capital Technology Trust plc provides investors access to this enormous, fast-evolving potential.

As one of the largest, most experienced technology investment trusts in Europe, we have deep experience in identifying trends early.

