Promising Bank Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – March 13th

Invesco QQQ, JPMorgan Chase & Co., and Fiserv are the three Bank stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Bank stocks are shares that represent ownership in banking institutions, allowing investors to participate in the financial performance of the banks. These stocks are influenced by factors such as interest rates, regulatory changes, and the overall health of the economy, and they can provide dividends along with potential capital gains. As part of the broader financial sector, bank stocks are an essential component of diversified investment portfolios. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bank stocks within the last several days.

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $7.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $469.77. 19,116,313 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,005,317. The company has a market capitalization of $296.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $413.07 and a 52-week high of $540.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $516.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $503.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

NYSE:JPM traded down $2.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $225.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,965,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,821,456. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $631.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.70. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $179.20 and a 1 year high of $280.25.

Fiserv (FISV)

Fiserv, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV traded down $2.08 on Thursday, reaching $211.33. 3,744,972 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,749,599. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.74 billion, a PE ratio of 55.76 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.67. Fiserv has a 52 week low of $87.03 and a 52 week high of $122.39.

