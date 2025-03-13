Promising Hydrogen Stocks To Watch Today – March 13th

Exxon Mobil, Shell, Linde, Cummins, and BP are the five Hydrogen stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Hydrogen stocks refer to shares of companies involved in the development, production, or utilization of hydrogen, particularly as a clean energy source. These companies may work on technologies such as hydrogen fuel cells, electrolyzers, and related infrastructure, positioning themselves within the broader renewable energy and clean technology sectors. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Hydrogen stocks within the last several days.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

XOM stock traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $108.26. 7,471,438 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,532,969. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.77. The company has a market cap of $469.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.83. Exxon Mobil has a one year low of $103.67 and a one year high of $126.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Shell (SHEL)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Shares of NYSE:SHEL traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $67.86. 6,776,887 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,290,622. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.31. Shell has a 52 week low of $60.15 and a 52 week high of $74.61. The company has a market cap of $206.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.47.

Linde (LIN)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

NASDAQ:LIN traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $450.86. 787,516 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,339,713. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $213.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94. Linde has a 12 month low of $410.69 and a 12 month high of $487.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $447.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $455.13.

Cummins (CMI)

Cummins Inc. designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Shares of NYSE CMI traded down $13.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $317.13. The company had a trading volume of 671,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,677. The company has a market cap of $43.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $360.73 and its 200 day moving average is $346.75. Cummins has a 52 week low of $260.88 and a 52 week high of $387.90.

BP (BP)

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

Shares of NYSE BP traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.36. 4,367,313 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,793,941. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 404.49, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.58. BP has a 1 year low of $27.82 and a 1 year high of $40.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

