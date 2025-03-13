Promising Value Stocks To Follow Now – March 12th

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Intel, Verizon Communications, and iShares Bitcoin Trust are the five Value stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Value stocks are shares in companies that appear to be trading at prices lower than their fundamental worth based on metrics like earnings, dividends, and book value. Investors often consider these stocks undervalued by the market, believing that their true value will eventually be recognized and lead to price appreciation over time. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Value stocks within the last several days.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

NASDAQ:SQQQ traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.28. 88,437,146 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,357,121. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $26.21 and a fifty-two week high of $64.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.64.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $229.75. 10,018,528 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,801,526. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $179.20 and a twelve month high of $280.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $642.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $259.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.78.

Intel (INTC)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.63. 82,394,279 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,402,070. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.81. Intel has a one year low of $18.51 and a one year high of $45.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (VZ)

Verizon Communications Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.65. The company had a trading volume of 35,623,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,190,542. The firm has a market cap of $179.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Verizon Communications has a fifty-two week low of $37.59 and a fifty-two week high of $47.36.

iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT)

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBIT traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.05. The stock had a trading volume of 26,343,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,329,277. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 52 week low of $28.23 and a 52 week high of $61.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.49 and its 200 day moving average is $47.53.

