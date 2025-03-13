Prysmian S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) Short Interest Up 160.0% in February

Prysmian S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRYMY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 36,400 shares, a growth of 160.0% from the February 13th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 216,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Prysmian Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:PRYMY traded up $1.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.57. 156,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,498. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.92. Prysmian has a 1-year low of $25.57 and a 1-year high of $38.06.

Prysmian Company Profile

Featured Articles

Prysmian S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells power and telecom cables and systems, and related accessories under the Prysmian, Draka, and General Cable brands worldwide. It operates through four segments: Renewable Transmission, Power Grid, Electrification, and Digital Solutions.

