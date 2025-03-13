Prysmian S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) Short Interest Up 160.0% in February

Prysmian S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRYMY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 36,400 shares, a growth of 160.0% from the February 13th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 216,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Prysmian Stock Up 4.9 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:PRYMY traded up $1.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.57. 156,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,498. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.92. Prysmian has a 1-year low of $25.57 and a 1-year high of $38.06.
Prysmian Company Profile
