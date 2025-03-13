Q1 EPS Estimates for Inozyme Pharma Decreased by Analyst

Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY – Free Report) – HC Wainwright decreased their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Inozyme Pharma in a report released on Tuesday, March 11th. HC Wainwright analyst E. White now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.44) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.43). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Inozyme Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($1.59) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Inozyme Pharma’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.40) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.11) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on INZY. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Inozyme Pharma from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered their target price on Inozyme Pharma from $24.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Inozyme Pharma from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Inozyme Pharma from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Inozyme Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.56.

Shares of INZY stock opened at $1.08 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.28. Inozyme Pharma has a 1-year low of $0.98 and a 1-year high of $7.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 7.68 and a quick ratio of 7.68.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Inozyme Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Inozyme Pharma by 223.9% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 78,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 54,400 shares during the period. Sanofi purchased a new position in Inozyme Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $1,228,000. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in Inozyme Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Inozyme Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage rare disease biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant, genetically engineered, and fusion protein for the treatment of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as patients with end-stage kidney disease receiving hemodialysis.

