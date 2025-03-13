RA International Group (LON:RAI) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of RA International Group plc (LON:RAI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.01 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.65 ($0.01), with a volume of 2496851 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.67 ($0.01).

RA International Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.76, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 6.06. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 0.38.

About RA International Group

RA International is a specialist provider of complex and integrated remote site services to Humanitarian, Governmental and Commercial organisations globally. Its clients operate in remote locations, conflict areas or places that are demanding for other reasons. RA International simplifies their clients’ project success by offering a one-stop solution for construction, integrated facilities management and supply chain services.

