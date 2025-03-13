Rakuten Securities Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 108.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Arvest Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $102,003,000. United Bank increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 367,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,228,000 after acquiring an additional 131,003 shares during the period. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,876,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 24,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV stock opened at $561.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $558.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $496.30 and a fifty-two week high of $616.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $597.35 and a 200-day moving average of $588.90.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

