RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Trading 9.7% Higher – Should You Buy?

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) traded up 9.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.46 and last traded at $5.61. 2,027,627 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 3,441,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded RealReal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $4.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of RealReal from $6.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of RealReal from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.33.

RealReal Trading Down 6.1 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.89. The company has a market capitalization of $611.86 million, a PE ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 3.00.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $164.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.69 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that The RealReal, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at RealReal

In other RealReal news, CEO John E. Koryl sold 396,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total value of $3,810,153.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Luke Thomas Friang sold 18,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $127,670.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 556,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,840,243.30. The trade was a 3.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 654,761 shares of company stock worth $5,592,306. Company insiders own 9.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of RealReal

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in REAL. Quarry LP increased its holdings in RealReal by 120.1% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in RealReal in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of RealReal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RealReal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in RealReal during the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. 64.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RealReal Company Profile

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. The company offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. It primarily sells products through online marketplace and retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Featured Stories

