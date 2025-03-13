Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRUY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRUY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, a growth of 213.2% from the February 13th total of 6,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 653,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS RCRUY traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 336,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,712. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.49 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.12. Recruit has a 1-year low of $7.74 and a 1-year high of $15.97.

Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRUY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Recruit had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 10.58%. Equities analysts forecast that Recruit will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. provides HR technology and business solutions that transforms the world of work. It operates through three segments: HR Technology, Matching & Solutions, and Staffing. The HR Technology segment provides various technological solutions that help job seekers and employers in navigating hiring and recruitment.

