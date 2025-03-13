Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Trading Down 3.2% – Time to Sell?

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.96 and last traded at $5.98. 3,884,146 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 25,000,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Leerink Partners decreased their price objective on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.25.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.60 and a 200-day moving average of $7.04.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.17). Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 579.52% and a negative return on equity of 76.56%. The company had revenue of $4.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.04 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,940,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,789,000 after acquiring an additional 288,926 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $310,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,363,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,116,000 after purchasing an additional 170,810 shares during the last quarter. Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $580,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,870,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,815,000 after buying an additional 4,120,685 shares during the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

