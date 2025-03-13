Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Plans $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 13th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.64%.

Redwood Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.9% annually over the last three years. Redwood Trust has a payout ratio of 94.7% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Redwood Trust to earn $0.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.0%.

Redwood Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RWT traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.19. 773,133 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 813,650. Redwood Trust has a 12 month low of $5.45 and a 12 month high of $8.15. The firm has a market cap of $819.77 million, a PE ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.01. The company has a current ratio of 44.36, a quick ratio of 44.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Redwood Trust ( NYSE:RWT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03). Redwood Trust had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The business had revenue of $27.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.00 million. Research analysts expect that Redwood Trust will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Redwood Trust in a research note on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Redwood Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.75.

About Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking, Residential Investor Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

