Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Chairman Sells $3,674,000.00 in Stock

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total value of $3,674,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 110,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,102,125.24. This trade represents a 31.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Regency Centers Stock Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:REG traded down $1.26 on Thursday, reaching $70.74. The stock had a trading volume of 520,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,151. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.88 and a 200 day moving average of $73.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.23. Regency Centers Co. has a 12-month low of $56.51 and a 12-month high of $78.18.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.61. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 27.54%. On average, research analysts predict that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Regency Centers Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.705 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 133.02%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the fourth quarter worth about $1,262,425,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Regency Centers by 121.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,374,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,333,000 after buying an additional 2,944,854 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of Regency Centers by 1,138.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,075,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908,153 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,781,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,155,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,363,000 after acquiring an additional 734,210 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

REG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Regency Centers from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.08.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

