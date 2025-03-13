Rep. Robert Bresnahan, Jr. Sells Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB) Shares

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. (R-Pennsylvania) recently sold shares of Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB). In a filing disclosed on March 10th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Astera Labs stock on February 18th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “JP MORGAN BROKERAGE ACCOUNT #2” account.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 2/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) on 2/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) on 2/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) on 2/20/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) on 2/14/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) on 2/14/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) on 2/14/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) on 2/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) on 2/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) on 2/12/2025.

Astera Labs Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of ALAB stock opened at $68.82 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion and a P/E ratio of -39.78. Astera Labs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.22 and a fifty-two week high of $147.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Astera Labs ( NASDAQ:ALAB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.16). Astera Labs had a negative net margin of 21.05% and a negative return on equity of 10.40%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Astera Labs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Astera Labs in the third quarter worth $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Astera Labs by 99.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Astera Labs in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Astera Labs in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on ALAB. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Astera Labs from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Astera Labs from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Northland Capmk upgraded Astera Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Astera Labs from $142.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Astera Labs news, CFO Michael Truett Tate sold 125,800 shares of Astera Labs stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.53, for a total value of $10,382,274.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 244,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,157,292.26. The trade was a 34.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Philip Mazzara sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.46, for a total transaction of $4,373,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 191,209 shares in the company, valued at $16,723,139.14. This trade represents a 20.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 570,990 shares of company stock worth $50,242,702 in the last quarter.

About Representative Bresnahan

Rob Bresnahan Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Bresnahan (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Rob Bresnahan Jr. was born in Kingston, Pennsylvania. He earned a B.S. in business administration, management and operations from the University of Scranton in 2012. His career experience includes working as the chief financial officer and CEO of a family business, an electrical contracting company.

About Astera Labs

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

