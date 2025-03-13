Rep. Tim Moore Sells Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Stock

Representative Tim Moore (R-North Carolina) recently sold shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F). In a filing disclosed on March 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $50,001 and $100,000 in Ford Motor stock on February 5th.

Representative Tim Moore also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) on 2/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) on 2/20/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) on 2/13/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 2/12/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 2/12/2025.

Sold $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 2/10/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) on 2/10/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) on 2/7/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) on 2/6/2025.

Purchased $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 2/6/2025.

Ford Motor Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:F traded up $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $9.75. 43,108,698 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,009,883. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.16. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $9.06 and a 52 week high of $14.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.35.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 16.88%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on F shares. TD Cowen began coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.77.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Ford Motor

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ford Motor

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Moore

Timothy K. Moore (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing North Carolina’s 14th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Moore (Republican Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent North Carolina’s 14th Congressional District. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Moore served as speaker of the House from 2015 to 2025.

Timothy Moore earned his B.A. from the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill in 1992 and his J.D. from the Oklahoma City University School of Law in 1995. His professional experience includes working as an attorney.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

