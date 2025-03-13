Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 35,176 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 17,789 shares.The stock last traded at $64.12 and had previously closed at $64.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Hovde Group reduced their target price on Republic Bancorp from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

Get Republic Bancorp alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on RBCAA

Republic Bancorp Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.45.

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.22). Republic Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 20.05%.

Republic Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.451 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. This is a positive change from Republic Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Republic Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 34.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David P. Feaster sold 1,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total transaction of $93,386.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,805.26. This trade represents a 24.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John T. Rippy sold 3,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.99, for a total transaction of $203,381.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,698.95. The trade was a 11.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Republic Bancorp

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Republic Bancorp by 659.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 759 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Republic Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Republic Bancorp by 206.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Republic Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Republic Bancorp by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the bank’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. 24.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Republic Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Republic Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Republic Bank & Trust Company that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in six segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, Republic Payment Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.