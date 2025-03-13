ResearchCoin Trading 30.4% Lower Over Last Week (RSC)

ResearchCoin (RSC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 13th. ResearchCoin has a total market capitalization of $31.69 million and approximately $359,707.79 worth of ResearchCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ResearchCoin token can currently be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00000337 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ResearchCoin has traded 30.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $83,014.86 or 0.99955605 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $82,705.48 or 0.99583087 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

ResearchCoin launched on August 1st, 2020. ResearchCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 113,155,399 tokens. ResearchCoin’s official website is www.researchhub.com. ResearchCoin’s official Twitter account is @researchhub.

According to CryptoCompare, “ResearchCoin (RSC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. ResearchCoin has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 95,213,466 in circulation. The last known price of ResearchCoin is 0.28002358 USD and is up 1.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $430,265.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.researchhub.com/.”

