Restaurant Stocks Worth Watching – March 12th

Alibaba Group, Berkshire Hathaway, McDonald’s, Booking, and Uber Technologies are the five Restaurant stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Restaurant stocks refer to shares of publicly traded companies that operate within the restaurant industry. These stocks give investors a stake in the performance and growth of restaurants, ranging from fast food to upscale dining establishments. As part of the broader consumer discretionary and hospitality sectors, restaurant stocks are influenced by trends in consumer behavior, economic conditions, and industry competition. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Restaurant stocks within the last several days.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

BABA traded down $2.90 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $136.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,245,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,745,964. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.63. Alibaba Group has a twelve month low of $68.36 and a twelve month high of $145.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of NYSE BRK.B traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $495.68. The stock had a trading volume of 2,105,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,535,485. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $474.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $465.87. Berkshire Hathaway has a 1 year low of $395.66 and a 1 year high of $518.77.

McDonald’s (MCD)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $8.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $298.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,747,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,350,443. The company has a market capitalization of $213.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $296.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $296.68. McDonald’s has a 1 year low of $243.53 and a 1 year high of $326.32.

Booking (BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded up $34.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4,387.78. The stock had a trading volume of 184,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,663. The company has a market capitalization of $143.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4,849.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4,671.37. Booking has a 1 year low of $3,180.00 and a 1 year high of $5,337.24.

Uber Technologies (UBER)

Uber Technologies, Inc. develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Shares of NYSE UBER traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.02. The stock had a trading volume of 11,372,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,520,364. Uber Technologies has a 1 year low of $54.84 and a 1 year high of $87.00. The company has a market capitalization of $148.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.59.

