Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Hits New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $23.28 and last traded at $23.32, with a volume of 83508 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.38.

Get Reynolds Consumer Products alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Reynolds Consumer Products

Reynolds Consumer Products Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.69 and its 200-day moving average is $27.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.56.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 17.14%. Research analysts anticipate that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reynolds Consumer Products Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.76%.

Insider Transactions at Reynolds Consumer Products

In related news, Director Rolf Stangl bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.89 per share, with a total value of $149,340.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,889 shares in the company, valued at $420,367.21. This represents a 55.10 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reynolds Consumer Products

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 115.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 187.0% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 667.1% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. 26.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Reynolds Consumer Products

(Get Free Report)

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and EZ Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.