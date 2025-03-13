RH (NYSE:RH) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $212.04 and last traded at $214.47, with a volume of 942547 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $241.02.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of RH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $435.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of RH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of RH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $485.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of RH in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on RH from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $431.60.

RH Trading Down 10.1 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $378.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $353.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.25, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.50.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by ($0.19). RH had a net margin of 2.25% and a negative return on equity of 35.72%. The firm had revenue of $811.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that RH will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.73, for a total transaction of $268,038.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eri Chaya sold 10,000 shares of RH stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.27, for a total transaction of $4,162,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,880 shares of company stock valued at $29,129,879. Company insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in RH by 7,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of RH by 125.8% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of RH by 533.3% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in RH by 690.0% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in RH by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

