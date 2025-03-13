Richard William Scalzo Sells 1,343 Shares of Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) Stock

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) SVP Richard William Scalzo sold 1,343 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total value of $15,283.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 122,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,392,115.40. This trade represents a 1.09 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Dyne Therapeutics Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of DYN stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.88. 1,326,717 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,173,789. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.11. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.18 and a fifty-two week high of $47.45.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.04. As a group, research analysts expect that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $36,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 776.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

DYN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Baird R W raised shares of Dyne Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dyne Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.85.

About Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

