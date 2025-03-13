Ricoh Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RICOY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ricoh Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RICOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Ricoh Stock Performance

Shares of Ricoh stock remained flat at $9.55 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 832. Ricoh has a 1-year low of $7.95 and a 1-year high of $12.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 0.66.

Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Ricoh had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 1.54%. Research analysts expect that Ricoh will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Ricoh Company Profile

Ricoh Company, Ltd. provides office, commercial printing, and related solutions worldwide. It operates through Digital services, Digital Products, Graphic Communications, Industrial Solutions, and Other segments. The company sells multifunctional printers (MFPs), laser printers, digital duplicators, wide format printers, facsimile machines, scanners, personal computers, servers, network equipment, related parts and supplies, services, and support and service and solutions related to documents.

