Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) Shares Up 2.8% – Should You Buy?

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.23 and last traded at $8.13. 19,085,086 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 44,484,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Rigetti Computing in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Craig Hallum started coverage on Rigetti Computing in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Rigetti Computing from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Rigetti Computing presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Rigetti Computing Trading Down 2.2 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.49 and a 200 day moving average of $6.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.03 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 4.84.

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 million. Rigetti Computing had a negative return on equity of 51.56% and a negative net margin of 509.58%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Rigetti Computing, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Rigetti Computing

In other Rigetti Computing news, CTO David Rivas sold 351,785 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total value of $2,729,851.60. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,094,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,495,166.88. This trade represents a 24.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rigetti Computing

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Rigetti Computing during the fourth quarter worth about $168,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Soviero Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,205,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,892,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

About Rigetti Computing

Rigetti Computing, Inc, through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

