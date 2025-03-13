Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Dividend Announcement

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. 4,726,181 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the previous session’s volume of 3,202,529 shares.The stock last traded at $12.93 and had previously closed at $13.35.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th. Rocket Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 801.25%.

Get Rocket Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RKT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Rocket Companies from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Rocket Companies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rocket Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.83.

Rocket Companies Stock Up 1.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 15.47 and a quick ratio of 15.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.85. The company has a market cap of $28.80 billion, a PE ratio of -90.18 and a beta of 2.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocket Companies

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 324.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 51,336 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Rocket Companies in the third quarter valued at $1,071,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Rocket Companies during the third quarter valued at about $1,486,000. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Rocket Companies during the third quarter valued at about $875,000. Finally, Connective Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in Rocket Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $428,000. 4.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rocket Companies

(Get Free Report)

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company’s solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.