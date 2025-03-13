Roth Capital Forecasts Gaia’s Q1 Earnings (NASDAQ:GAIA)

Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA – Free Report) – Roth Capital dropped their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Gaia in a report released on Tuesday, March 11th. Roth Capital analyst G. Kelly now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.04). Roth Capital currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Gaia’s current full-year earnings is ($0.23) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Gaia’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gaia in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (down from $10.00) on shares of Gaia in a research report on Tuesday.

Gaia Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ GAIA opened at $4.17 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.86 and its 200-day moving average is $5.15. The stock has a market cap of $97.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.44 and a beta of 0.78. Gaia has a twelve month low of $2.85 and a twelve month high of $6.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 million. Gaia had a negative net margin of 7.23% and a negative return on equity of 6.90%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gaia

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Gaia in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Topline Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Gaia in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Gaia by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 179,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 21,870 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Gaia by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 190,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 7,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Gaia by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 406,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after buying an additional 27,289 shares during the last quarter. 40.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gaia

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company has a digital content library with various titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet connected devices.

