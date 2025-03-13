Rotork (LON:ROR) Announces Earnings Results

Rotork (LON:ROR – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 15.90 ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Rotork had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 19.42%.

Rotork Stock Up 0.9 %

ROR stock opened at GBX 327.60 ($4.25) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 328.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 324.72. Rotork has a 1-year low of GBX 297.40 ($3.86) and a 1-year high of GBX 363 ($4.71).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 390 ($5.06) price target on shares of Rotork in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Rotork Company Profile

Rotork is a market-leading global provider of mission-critical intelligent flow control solutions for oil & gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical process and industrial applications. We help customers around the world to improve efficiency, reduce emissions, minimise their environmental impact and assure safety.

