Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM) Shares Down 7.4% – Here’s Why

Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report) was down 7.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.62 and last traded at $7.60. Approximately 1,260,917 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 3,668,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Maxim Group began coverage on Rumble in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Rumble in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

Rumble Stock Down 7.8 %

Insider Buying and Selling

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.02 and a beta of 0.56.

In other Rumble news, CFO Brandon Alexandroff sold 6,828,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $51,213,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,210 shares in the company, valued at $481,575. This represents a 99.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Pavlovski sold 354,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $2,661,367.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,921,952.50. This represents a 40.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,104,017 shares of company stock worth $308,280,128 in the last three months. 70.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Rumble

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Rumble by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Rumble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Rumble by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new stake in Rumble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rumble during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. 26.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rumble Company Profile

Rumble Inc operates video sharing platforms in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates rumble.com, a free-to-use video sharing and livestreaming platform where users can subscribe to channels to stay in touch with creators, and access video on-demand (VOD) and live content streamed by creators.

