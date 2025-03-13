SAF-Holland SE (OTCMKTS:SFHLF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

SAF-Holland SE (OTCMKTS:SFHLF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 325.0% from the February 13th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 34.0 days.

SAF-Holland Price Performance

OTCMKTS:SFHLF opened at C$18.20 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$19.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$19.35. SAF-Holland has a 52 week low of C$18.20 and a 52 week high of C$19.50.

SAF-Holland Company Profile

SAF-Holland SE manufactures and supplies chassis-related assemblies and components for trailers, trucks, semi-trailers, and buses. The company offers axle and air suspension systems, fifth wheels, hweel systems, coupling systems, kingpins, and landing gears, as well as ball races, braking and EBS systems, lighting systems, and disc brakes.

