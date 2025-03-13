SAF-Holland SE (OTCMKTS:SFHLF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

SAF-Holland SE (OTCMKTS:SFHLF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 325.0% from the February 13th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 34.0 days.
SAF-Holland Price Performance
OTCMKTS:SFHLF opened at C$18.20 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$19.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$19.35. SAF-Holland has a 52 week low of C$18.20 and a 52 week high of C$19.50.
SAF-Holland Company Profile
