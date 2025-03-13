Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,373 Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 261.2% in the third quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 92,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,178,000 after buying an additional 66,755 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the third quarter worth $2,235,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 7.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 139,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,336,000 after buying an additional 9,993 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 3,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 104.5% in the third quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 101,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,034,000 after buying an additional 52,095 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Up 0.2 %

PNW opened at $91.18 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.71. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $69.50 and a twelve month high of $95.42. The firm has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.53.

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.25. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PNW shares. Barclays cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.28.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

