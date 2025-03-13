Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) is Ithaka Group LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Ithaka Group LLC cut its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 71,029 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 2,999 shares during the period. Salesforce makes up about 4.4% of Ithaka Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Ithaka Group LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $23,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CRM. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.1% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 7,303 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 36.6% during the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 1,851 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 24.0% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,917 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 3.6% during the third quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,101 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $10,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dillon & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 3.1% during the third quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 27,584 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,558,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,221 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.00, for a total value of $1,872,521.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,750 shares in the company, valued at $14,071,750. This represents a 11.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director G Mason Morfit sold 722,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.11, for a total transaction of $249,995,253.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,192,009 shares in the company, valued at $1,104,786,234.99. The trade was a 18.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,108,793 shares of company stock worth $383,156,227. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $440.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $365.62.

Salesforce Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $284.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.00 and a 12-month high of $369.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.85, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $320.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $308.86.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Further Reading

