Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $37.80 and last traded at $37.74, with a volume of 178164 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STNG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.75.

Scorpio Tankers Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The shipping company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.08). Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 53.76% and a return on equity of 18.01%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Scorpio Tankers Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Scorpio Tankers

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STNG. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Scorpio Tankers by 204.1% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 599 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 75.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 610 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 1,375.0% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 826 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the third quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Scorpio Tankers by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 929 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 54.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oi and refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 21, 2024, its fleet consisted of 110 owned and leases financed tanker, including 39 LR2, 57 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 8.1 years.

Featured Articles

