Secom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) Short Interest Up 392.7% in February

Secom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 88,200 shares, a growth of 392.7% from the February 13th total of 17,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 125,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SOMLY traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.86. 40,881 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,206. Secom has a one year low of $7.06 and a one year high of $10.75. The stock has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.50.

SECOM CO., LTD., together with its subsidiaries, provides security services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Security Services, Fire Protection Services, Medical Services, Insurance Services, Geospatial Information Services, BPO and ICT Services, and Other Services. The Security Services segment offers static guard, armored car, merchandise, and other services, as well as online security systems.

