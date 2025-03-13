Secom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) Short Interest Up 392.7% in February

Secom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 88,200 shares, a growth of 392.7% from the February 13th total of 17,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 125,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Secom Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SOMLY traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.86. 40,881 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,206. Secom has a one year low of $7.06 and a one year high of $10.75. The stock has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.50.
Secom Company Profile
