Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) Shares Bought by Inspire Advisors LLC

Inspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,751 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Select Water Solutions were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Select Water Solutions by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Select Water Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Select Water Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Amundi raised its holdings in Select Water Solutions by 83.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Select Water Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $133,000. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Select Water Solutions Trading Down 0.4 %

WTTR stock opened at $9.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.09 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.46. Select Water Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.60 and a 52 week high of $15.14.

Select Water Solutions Announces Dividend

Select Water Solutions ( NYSE:WTTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $349.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.62 million. Select Water Solutions had a return on equity of 3.48% and a net margin of 2.11%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Select Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Select Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO John Schmitz sold 73,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $957,053.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,825,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,811,417.84. This represents a 2.53 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup boosted their price target on Select Water Solutions from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th.

About Select Water Solutions

Select Water Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and chemical solutions to the energy industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Chemical Technologies. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water sourcing, water transfer, flowback and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various surface rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

