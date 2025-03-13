Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 24,610 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 87.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,732 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,610 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $7,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cynosure Group LLC lifted its position in Target by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in Target by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 2,156 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Target by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 2,541 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Target by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,490 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Target by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on TGT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $184.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective (down previously from $131.00) on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Target from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Target from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Target from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.87.

Target Trading Down 4.8 %

Target stock opened at $107.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.51. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $107.02 and a 12 month high of $181.86. The company has a market capitalization of $49.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.18.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The retailer reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $30.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.83 billion. Target had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 4.06%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 50.56%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

