Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $15.18 Million Holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 543,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,732 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.96% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF worth $15,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000.

Get SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA CWI opened at $29.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.21. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $26.55 and a 52 week high of $30.93.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.