ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

ServiceTitan Inc. (NASDAQ:TTAN – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 380,642 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 38% from the previous session’s volume of 275,886 shares.The stock last traded at $81.90 and had previously closed at $85.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TTAN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on ServiceTitan in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ServiceTitan in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on ServiceTitan in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on ServiceTitan from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of ServiceTitan in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.17.

Get ServiceTitan alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ServiceTitan

ServiceTitan Stock Down 4.4 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.71.

ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 13th. The company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that ServiceTitan Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ServiceTitan

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ServiceTitan in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,115,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of ServiceTitan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. XN LP bought a new stake in shares of ServiceTitan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,144,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in ServiceTitan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Finally, Sone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceTitan during the 4th quarter valued at $4,322,000.

About ServiceTitan

(Get Free Report)

ServiceTitan, Inc engages in the collection of field service activities required to install, maintain, and service the infrastructure and systems of residences and commercial buildings. The company was founded by Ara Mahdessian and Vahe Kuzoyan on June 8, 2008 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceTitan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceTitan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.