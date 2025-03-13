SFL (NYSE:SFL) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Shares of SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.48 and last traded at $8.51, with a volume of 535372 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.74.

SFL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut SFL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Fearnley Fonds raised shares of SFL from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.33%. SFL’s payout ratio is 106.93%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SFL by 1,375.3% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,293 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 4,002 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of SFL in the 3rd quarter valued at $168,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in SFL by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,511 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in SFL by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 701,879 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,121,000 after acquiring an additional 35,778 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SFL during the 3rd quarter valued at about $357,000. 28.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil products transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.

