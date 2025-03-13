Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SFOSF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SFOSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 156,000 shares, a growth of 280.5% from the February 13th total of 41,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 780.0 days.

Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Stock Performance

Shares of SFOSF opened at $1.90 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.80. Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $2.24.

Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Company Profile

Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in Mainland China and internationally. It operates in five segments: Pharmaceutical Manufacturing, Medical Devices and Medical Diagnosis, Healthcare Service, Pharmaceutical Distribution and Retail, Other Business segments.

