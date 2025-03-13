Shimmick (NASDAQ:SHIM) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.70 EPS

Shimmick (NASDAQ:SHIM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.70), Zacks reports. Shimmick had a negative return on equity of 355.53% and a negative net margin of 20.16%.

Shimmick Stock Performance

Shares of Shimmick stock remained flat at $1.70 on Thursday. 17,806 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,598. Shimmick has a 52-week low of $1.47 and a 52-week high of $7.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.59.

Shimmick Company Profile

Shimmick Corporation provides water and other critical infrastructure solutions in the United States. The company undertakes water and wastewater treatment infrastructure; water storage and conveyance, including dams, levees, flood control systems, pump stations, and coastal protection infrastructure; and mass transit, bridges, and military infrastructure projects.

