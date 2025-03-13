Short Interest in Cogna Educação S.A. (OTCMKTS:COGNY) Expands By 502.7%

Cogna Educação S.A. (OTCMKTS:COGNY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, an increase of 502.7% from the February 13th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Cogna Educação Trading Down 4.6 %

COGNY stock opened at $0.29 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.26. Cogna Educação has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $1.09.

Cogna Educação Company Profile

Cogna Educação SA operates as a private educational organization in Brazil and internationally. It offers in-class and distance-learning higher education, and undergraduate and graduate courses; editing, marketing, and distribution of teaching books; and educational materials and workbooks. The company also provides basic education, pre-university preparatory courses, and language courses; educational solutions for technical and higher education; and complementary activities, such as education technology development for services to complement management and training.

