Short Interest in Hexagon Composites ASA (OTCMKTS:HXGCF) Grows By 186.2%

Hexagon Composites ASA (OTCMKTS:HXGCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 253,900 shares, a growth of 186.2% from the February 13th total of 88,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 230.8 days.
Hexagon Composites ASA Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of Hexagon Composites ASA stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.20. 4,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,494. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.44. Hexagon Composites ASA has a fifty-two week low of $1.41 and a fifty-two week high of $4.36.
About Hexagon Composites ASA
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Hexagon Composites ASA
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- 3 Undervalued Stocks You Can Buy at a Discount Now
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- AMD Stock: Can the PC Refresh Cycle Spark a Rally?
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- Micron Stock Spikes 7%—3 Key Catalysts Behind the Move
Receive News & Ratings for Hexagon Composites ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexagon Composites ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.