Short Interest in Kunlun Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KLYCY) Decreases By 80.0%

Kunlun Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KLYCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the February 13th total of 500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Kunlun Energy Stock Performance
OTCMKTS KLYCY remained flat at $9.78 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70 shares, compared to its average volume of 474. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.85. Kunlun Energy has a twelve month low of $8.10 and a twelve month high of $11.87.
Kunlun Energy Company Profile
