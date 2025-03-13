Short Interest in Kunlun Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KLYCY) Decreases By 80.0%

Kunlun Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KLYCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the February 13th total of 500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Kunlun Energy Stock Performance

OTCMKTS KLYCY remained flat at $9.78 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70 shares, compared to its average volume of 474. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.85. Kunlun Energy has a twelve month low of $8.10 and a twelve month high of $11.87.

Kunlun Energy Company Profile

Kunlun Energy Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Sales; Sales of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG); Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Processing and Terminal; and Exploration and Production.

