Short Interest in Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINM) Decreases By 66.7%

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the February 13th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Merchants Bancorp Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of MBINM traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.82. 2,689 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,486. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.99 and a 200-day moving average of $26.04. Merchants Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $24.73 and a fifty-two week high of $26.92.

Merchants Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.5156 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.99%.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages, including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

