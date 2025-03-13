Short Interest in Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ) Decreases By 84.8%

Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 84.8% from the February 13th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Natuzzi Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NTZ traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.60. 3,094 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,472. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.49. Natuzzi has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $6.49.

Institutional Trading of Natuzzi

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Natuzzi stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 125,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. owned about 1.13% of Natuzzi as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Natuzzi in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Natuzzi

Natuzzi S.p.A. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores in the United States, Italy, China, Brazil, Spain, Mexico, Canada, Australia, Belgium, the United Arab Emirates, South Korea, Israel, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and internationally.

