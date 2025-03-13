Short Interest in Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Rises By 169.1%

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 211,000 shares, an increase of 169.1% from the February 13th total of 78,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,262,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Safran Stock Up 4.1 %

OTCMKTS:SAFRY traded up $2.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $68.71. 240,330 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 366,373. Safran has a 12 month low of $51.02 and a 12 month high of $72.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Safran from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th.

Safran Company Profile

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, satellites, and drones; and offers maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services, as well as sells spare parts.

