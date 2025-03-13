Short Interest in Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGCFF) Decreases By 86.5%

Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGCFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 86.5% from the February 13th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Sagicor Financial Price Performance

SGCFF remained flat at $5.67 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.57. Sagicor Financial has a 1 year low of $3.28 and a 1 year high of $5.67.

About Sagicor Financial

Sagicor Financial Company Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related financial services in Jamaica, Barbados, Trinidad, Tobago, other Caribbean region, and the United States. It operates through three segments: Sagicor Jamaica, Sagicor Life, and Sagicor Life USA. The company offers life and health insurance products; employee benefits, including group health and group life benefits; and annuities, asset management, and property and casualty insurance.

