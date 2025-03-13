Short Interest in Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGCFF) Decreases By 86.5%

Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGCFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 86.5% from the February 13th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.
Sagicor Financial Price Performance
SGCFF remained flat at $5.67 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.57. Sagicor Financial has a 1 year low of $3.28 and a 1 year high of $5.67.
About Sagicor Financial
