Short Interest in TGI Solar Power Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSPG) Decreases By 79.3%

TGI Solar Power Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSPG – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 28,700 shares, a drop of 79.3% from the February 13th total of 138,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 523,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

TGI Solar Power Group Trading Down 7.7 %

Shares of TSPG opened at $0.00 on Thursday. TGI Solar Power Group has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.00.

TGI Solar Power Group Company Profile

TGI Solar Power Group Inc intends to provide clients with management, tools, and resources to deliver interactive, real-time, on demand staffing for full time and project based personnel. The company was formerly known as TenthGate International, Inc and changed its name to TGI Solar Power Group Inc in June 2008.

